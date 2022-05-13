March 17, 1929—May 5, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Elizabeth Jean Marie Sutphen, 93, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Born March 17, 1929, in Saranac Lake, she was the daughter of Wesley H. Martin and Eva M. Collins.

Elizabeth attended Atlantic Union College in South Lancaster, MA. She worked as a telephone operator, an in-home sales representative, and in various offices.

She married J. Hugh Sutphen in Fair Haven, VT, in 1970. They spent 27 happy years together until his passing in April 1997.

In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, J. Hugh Sutphen; children, Thomas W. Newton and Kenneth P. Newton; grandson, Benjamin Simpson; and siblings, Charles W. Martin, Muriel Martin, and Marjorie LaDue.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Kristine Peterson of Titusville, FL and Kathryn (Newton) Simpson of Grand Island, FL; grandchildren: Cully Vogt of OH, Shelly Platt of FL, Jeremiah Carter of OH, Christopher Barr of OH, Margaret Smith of IN, Meagan Avila of IN, Sarah Gulick of OH, Deborah Chapleski of NY, David Newton of TX, Adam Newton of TX, and Andrea Newton of OH; also, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours will take place Tuesday, May 17, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with the Pastor Christof Kober officiating.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the caring staff at The Pines at Glens Falls Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.

In loving memory of Elizabeth contributions may be made to The Kingsbury SDA School, 3991 US-4, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.