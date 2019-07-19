June 3, 1931 — June 13, 2019
BRONXVILLE — Elizabeth Jane Becker (née Cooper), 88, of Bronxville, passed away on June 13, 2019.
Elizabeth (“Liz”) was born in Hudson Falls in 1931 and moved to New York City in her early 20s. As a single woman, she worked as a telephone operator in the Empire State Building. Shortly thereafter she met Bernard (”Barney”), her husband-to-be. During 65 years of marriage, they lived for many years in the Bainbridge (now Norwood) neighborhood of the Bronx and moved to Bronxville in 1967.
Elizabeth was a homemaker and raised two daughters. A lover of peonies, Van Gogh, caramel popcorn and perfect mountain mornings. She enjoyed many summer weeks and autumn trips to the lake and river in her beloved Adirondacks. She greatly cherished being a loving grandmother to her two grandbabies.
She is survived by her husband, Bernard; her daughters, Karen Ann Becker (Mark Botton) and Kristine Elizabeth Becker; two granddaughters, Caitlin Mastroianni (Anthony Ditrio) and Megan Mastroianni (Mark Braza); a sister and brothers.
A day of tribute and remembrance will be planned in the future.
The Becker family wishes to extend their thanks to the staff of Andrus On Hudson (Hastings-on-Hudson, NY) and the loving care of Calvary Hospice for making Mom comfortable during her life transition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.