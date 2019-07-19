{{featured_button_text}}
Elizabeth Jane Becker

June 3, 1931 — June 13, 2019

BRONXVILLE — Elizabeth Jane Becker (née Cooper), 88, of Bronxville, passed away on June 13, 2019.

Elizabeth (“Liz”) was born in Hudson Falls in 1931 and moved to New York City in her early 20s. As a single woman, she worked as a telephone operator in the Empire State Building. Shortly thereafter she met Bernard (”Barney”), her husband-to-be. During 65 years of marriage, they lived for many years in the Bainbridge (now Norwood) neighborhood of the Bronx and moved to Bronxville in 1967.

Elizabeth was a homemaker and raised two daughters. A lover of peonies, Van Gogh, caramel popcorn and perfect mountain mornings. She enjoyed many summer weeks and autumn trips to the lake and river in her beloved Adirondacks. She greatly cherished being a loving grandmother to her two grandbabies.

She is survived by her husband, Bernard; her daughters, Karen Ann Becker (Mark Botton) and Kristine Elizabeth Becker; two granddaughters, Caitlin Mastroianni (Anthony Ditrio) and Megan Mastroianni (Mark Braza); a sister and brothers.

A day of tribute and remembrance will be planned in the future.

The Becker family wishes to extend their thanks to the staff of Andrus On Hudson (Hastings-on-Hudson, NY) and the loving care of Calvary Hospice for making Mom comfortable during her life transition.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Elizabeth Jane Becker
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments