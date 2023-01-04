July 9, 1936—Dec. 18, 2022
NORRISTOWN, PA — Elizabeth J. (Haviland) Shoupe, 86, of Norristown, PA passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.
She was born in Glens Falls, NY on July 9, 1936, the daughter of the late Stuart and the late Julia (Reardon) Haviland.
She graduated in 1954 from Saint Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls, NY.
She has been living in the Norristown area for the last 20 years, formerly of Fort Pierce, FL and Glens Falls, NY.
She was a homemaker and co-owner with her late husband of WECQ 102 FM radio station in Geneva, NY. Elizabeth was an avid reader. She enjoyed sewing, canoeing, and fishing on the Hudson River.
She was the wife of late Frank C. Shoupe.
Survivors include her son, Bruce (Melissa) Shoupe of Jeffersonville, PA; son, Matthew Shoupe (Sandra) of Concord, CA; son, Sean Shoupe of Woodbridge, VA; sister, Donna Paul of South Glens Falls, NY; brother, George Haviland of Queensbury, NY; also survived by her grandchildren: Justin, Stacey, Kirsten, Jared, Jennifer; and great-grandchildren: Kylie, Eric, TJ, Melodie, Priscilla, Isabel, Emilia, Nathan and Mya; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a son, Richard S. Shoupe and a sister, Judy Scarpellino.
Her service and interment will be in New York and announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to, Christ Church, United Church of Christ, 1003 W. Marshall St., Norristown, PA 19401.
Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 19 East Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA, 610-277-1600.
