Jan. 30, 1971—Aug. 30, 2022

WILTON — Elizabeth Esther Rowland, age 51, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.

She was born on Jan. 30, 1971, in Saratoga Springs, NY, the daughter of James E. Rowland, Sr. and Mary Louise (Thompson) Rowland.

Elizabeth graduated from Manatee HS in Bradenton, FL. She then went on to graduate from Wilkes University with a BA in history. She also held a Teacher Certification from Old Dominion University, and Waldorf Teacher Certification from Antioch University.

Elizabeth especially enjoyed teaching younger students. Her teaching career spanned over 10 years, most recently at St. Clement’s as a second grade teacher.

Elizabeth was for sure an entrepreneur. Over the years she has sold jewelry, made and sold bags and pocketbooks, she finished and painted country crafts, and also enjoyed knitting and quilting gifts for family and friends.

Elizabeth enjoyed traveling with her husband, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her sons.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Jonathan Litts; her parents, Mary and James Rowland, Sr.; her sisters: Becky Rowland and Ali Chappell; her brother, James Rowland; her three sons: Ethan Sabatella, Evan Sabatella and Elliot Sabatella (Alexandra); her two stepchildren: Isabelle Litts and Matthew Litts; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Elizabeth is preceded in death by Esther M. and Jarvis E. Rowland, Sr., her paternal grandparents; Marjorie L. and Herb Hunt, her maternal grandparents; and several great-aunts, and uncles.

Family and friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte. 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at St. Clement’s Church, 231 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Clement’s School at https://scrs.betterworld.org/campaigns/memory-elizabeth-rowland-2.