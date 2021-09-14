Elizabeth Ellen Langer

July 29, 1929 - Sept. 11, 2021

OSWEGO — Elizabeth Ellen Langer, 92, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2021, at Morningstar Residential Care Center in Oswego.

Born July 29, 1929 in Fort Edward, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Anna (Thompson) Dickinson.

In May 31, 1948, Betty married Edwin Langer.

For many years, she worked as a bookkeeper for Harris Stores in Hudson Falls and Pulaski.

Betty enjoyed crocheting and playing bingo.

Besides her parents, Betty was predeceased by her husband, Edwin; her son, Thomas; her brothers: Frederick, Kenneth, Gerald; and her sisters: Dorothy and Virginia.

Survivors include her sons, David and his wife, Georgette, Richard and his wife, Lee, and Jeffery and his wife, Lacole; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her sister, Carol; her sister-in-law Loretta, and her daughter-in-law, Sandra.

A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m., on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Moss Street Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury.