Feb. 19, 1923 — Nov. 10, 2019
BAKERS MILLS and QUEENSBURY — Elizabeth E. “Betty” Hitchcock, 96, formerly of Bakers Mills, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at Glens Falls Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, following a brief illness.
Born Feb. 19, 1923 in Kane, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Ludwig and Karensa (Englbratson) Carlson.
Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, leaving a legacy of love of God and encouragement.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband, Howard Hitchcock; and siblings, Gordon Carlson, Muriel Hitchcock, Frances Saulsgiver and Norma Waite.
She is survived by her children, John Hitchcock and his wife, Elaine, of Camerillo, California, Bonnie Newton and her husband, David, of Cortland and Sharon Hayes and her husband, John, of Queensbury; two brothers, Burnell Carlson and Spurgeon Carlson; seven grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be conducted at noon on Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Redeemer Reformed Presbyterian Church, 548 Luzerne Road, Queensbury, with Rev. Ned Suffern, Pastor, and Rev. James Kane officiating.
Friends may call on Betty’s family one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Glens Falls Association for the Blind, 144 Ridge St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.
