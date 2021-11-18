April 15, 1956—Nov. 12, 2021

MOREAU — Elizabeth (Dunn) Barcomb, 65, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Friday, November 12, 2021.

Liz was born in Warren, PA on April 15, 1956 to her loving parents, the late Doris and Charles Elliott Dunn. She graduated from Queensbury High School in 1974 and greatly appreciated the many friends and connections made there. She was a long-term employee of C.R. Bard where she received the prestigious Charles Russell Bard Award, an honor recognizing outstanding character, abilities, and achievements. She was also an active member of the Crandall Public Library board of trustees.

Liz was predeceased by her younger brother, Matthew Dunn. She is survived by her devoted husband since 1993 and best friend of over 33 years, David Barcomb; her daughters: Tara (Oliver) Lee and Heather Barcomb; as well as many other family members; and close friends.

Liz was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis in 1995 and fought bravely and relentlessly against the illness for many years. A double-lung transplant in 2013 allowed her to spend important time with the people she loved, doing the things she loved. She went on many boat rides with her husband and friends, read hundreds of mystery novels, completed thousands of crossword puzzles, and enjoyed sharing meals with loved ones.

Her life was a rich, full one, and she brightened the days of everyone around her. She will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY 12839.

Burial will follow services and take place at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury, NY.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. Friday, November 19, 2021 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions in memory of Liz may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 455 Patroon Creek Blvd., Albany, NY 12206 or at www.cff.org/donate.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.