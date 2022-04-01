Aug. 20, 1974—March 30, 2022
GLENS FALLS — Elizabeth D. Allen, 47, of Morgan Ave., passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at her home following a long illness.
Born on Aug. 20, 1974 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Timothy Allen (Patricia A. TeBordo) of Queensbury and Cynthia (Bohmer) Wayne (Kenneth) of Lake View, SC.
Beth graduated from Corinth High School in 1994.
She was musically talented, enjoyed playing the piano and keyboard, and writing her own music. She also played the flute and had a beautiful singing voice. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her children and playing cards.
Beth was predeceased by her step-mother, Lois (Wheaton) Allen and her brother-in-law, Grant S. Rice.
Survivors besides her loving parents; include her beloved children; Grace C. Allen and Eric M. Allen; four siblings: Janet Rice of Rock City Falls, Alyssa Keller of Wappingers Falls, Margaret Keller of Jacksonville, FL and Dylan Calcagni of Salt Point; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 1-3 p.m., Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth, followed by a Celebration of Beth’s Life held at 3 p.m., Sunday, also at the funeral home.
The family suggests memorials take the form of donations to the American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.