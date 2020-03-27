April 11, 1940 — March 24, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — Elizabeth Clara “Betty” Brunelle, 79, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Glens Falls, after a long illness.

Born on April 11, 1940 in Hadley-Luzerne, she was the daughter of the late Harold Johnson and Charlotte Rebecca Mickel.

Betty and her husband, James Brunelle Sr. were united in marriage on Sept. 28, 1957.

Throughout her life, she worked for many area businesses. But, her primary life-long job was as a loving and supportive wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother and friend to all who knew her. Betty also spent decades supporting the Hudson Falls Fire Company and the Kingsbury Volunteer Hose Company. Her work ethic and devotion to family and friends will be deeply missed.

Betty enjoyed reading, bowling, camping, clambakes, holiday dinners and taking care of her family.

She was predeceased by her parents; her brothers, John Johnson and Joseph Johnson; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.