April 11, 1940 — March 24, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — Elizabeth Clara “Betty” Brunelle, 79, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Glens Falls, after a long illness.
Born on April 11, 1940 in Hadley-Luzerne, she was the daughter of the late Harold Johnson and Charlotte Rebecca Mickel.
Betty and her husband, James Brunelle Sr. were united in marriage on Sept. 28, 1957.
Throughout her life, she worked for many area businesses. But, her primary life-long job was as a loving and supportive wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother and friend to all who knew her. Betty also spent decades supporting the Hudson Falls Fire Company and the Kingsbury Volunteer Hose Company. Her work ethic and devotion to family and friends will be deeply missed.
You have free articles remaining.
Betty enjoyed reading, bowling, camping, clambakes, holiday dinners and taking care of her family.
She was predeceased by her parents; her brothers, John Johnson and Joseph Johnson; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Survivors include her husband of over 62 years, James Brunelle Sr.; four daughters, Kathy Palmer (late Henry), Sue Studler (Andy), Pamela Brayton (Dan), Mary Chase (Nelson) all of Hudson Falls; two sons, James Brunelle, Jr. (Michelle) of Hudson Falls and Thomas Brunelle (Jenn) of Granville; her brothers, Doug Johnson of Fort Ann and Arthur Johnson of Whitehall; 15 grandchildren, Shaun, Heather, David, Beth, Colin, Dereck, Matthew, Ethan, Christopher, Emily, Abbie, Megan, Jenann, Kristen and Thomas Jr.; 12 great grandchildren (3 on the way); her best friend, Marilyn Spiezio; and so many others, too numerous to list.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Due to the current health crisis, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
A celebration of life for family and friends will be at a later date.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www. carletonfuneralhome.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.