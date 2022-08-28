COLONIE/WESTERLO — Elizabeth C. Toomey, 94, formerly of Colonie/Westerlo, NY passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 at home.

Elizabeth and her husband James moved to Lake Luzerne in October, 2004 to reside with her brother Richard G. Zeh and his wife Susan K. Zeh for health reasons and care support.

Elizabeth was born in Colonie, NY and was the daughter of the late Clark E. Zeh, Sr., and, the late Edith H. Zeh.

Elizabeth was the wife of the late James G. Toomey of Lake Luzerne, NY. Elizabeth and James graciously spent their life lovingly raising her brothers after her father’s death. Those brothers raised were: Harold H. Zeh, Raymond S. Zeh, Robert L. Zeh, Ronald E. Zeh, Douglas A. Zeh, Joseph P. Zeh and Richard G. Zeh, Sr.

Predeceased sisters and brothers are Virginia M. (Edward) Caulfield, Bend, OR, Hazel E. (William) Skilling, Colonie, Clark E Zeh, Jr., Delmar, Clinton J. (Jane) Zeh, Feura Bush, Harold H. (Mary) Zeh, Round Rock, TX, Raymond S. (Joan) Zeh, Coxsackie, Robert L. Zeh, Albany, and Arnold Douglas Zeh, Port Richey, FL; her sister-in-law Wanda Zeh; her brother-in-law William (Ann) Toomey. She is also predeceased by several nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her siblings: Ronald E. (Carolyn) Zeh, Joseph P. (Trish) (Willow) Zeh, Richard G. (Susan) Zeh; sisters-in-law: Delores, Fran and Betsy. Additionally, she is survived by grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews, descendants of her brothers and sisters.

Elizabeth was a Clerk for the NYS Department of Taxation and Finance for many years before retiring on May 31, 1983.

We would like to thank Dr. Colleen Quinn for medical services provided. We would also like to thank High Peaks Hospice of Glens Falls, NY for their care for Elizabeth during her illness.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet, NY 12189. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Terry Beckwith officiating. Burial will follow the service in Memory Gardens Cemetery where Elizabeth will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Bible Church, 1279 Loudon Road, Cohoes, NY 12047 in memory of Elizabeth C. Toomey. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerFamily.com.