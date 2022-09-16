E. Elizabeth "Betty" Schyberg

May 10, 1930 - Sept. 10, 2022

CORINTH – E. Elizabeth “Betty” Schyberg, 92, of Center St., passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at her home.

Born on May 10, 1930 in Ilon, she was the daughter of the late George Sr. and Laura (Dayton) Berg.

Betty graduated from Corinth High School as Salutatorian of the Class of 1947. While attending school, she was President of the National Honor Society and participated in the choir, band and orchestra, playing the Coronet and French horn.

After graduation, she was a key punch operator at the Glens Falls Insurance Co., commuting each day on the bus.

She married her high school sweetheart, James S. Schyberg on June 19, 1948 at the First United Methodist Church of Corinth, where she has been a lifelong member. The couple resided for many years on Center St., in Corinth. He passed away Dec. 27, 2004 following 56 years of marriage.

Betty will be remembered for her ready smile and lovely voice. She was asked to sing at many weddings and funerals as well as being a member of the Grace Choir at the church for many years. She will also be remembered for singing “O Holy Night” at the annual Candlelight Service for many years.

When Betty's children were all in school, she attended SUNY Adirondack and Castleton State College, where she received her teaching degree. She taught mostly first grade for over 20 years at Corinth Elementary School.

She and her husband traveled each summer to Maine, Cape Cod and Myrtle Beach. She and Jim were fortunate enough to spend 13 winters in New Smyrna Beach, Florida before his passing in 2004.

Besides her husband, she was also predeceased by an infant son, Steven James Schyberg; one son-in-law, Donald Vincent; and two brothers: James Berg and G. William Berg; Survivors include five children: Karyn McKernon (James “Pete”) of Saratoga Springs, Lyle Schyberg of Eagle Nest, NM, Kristy Vincent (Bob Doll) of Queensbury, Betsy Higgins (Bob) of DePere, WI, and Leith Schyberg (Teresa) of Corinth; 14 grandchildren: Tonia Walker (Casey) of Jacksonville, AL, Colleen Grennan (Scott) of Ballston Spa, Andrea Calvert (Gari) of Ballston Spa, Sara Condon (Jay) of Hudson Falls, Adam Vincent (Sara) of Corinth, Ben Vincent (Sassy) of Wappinger Falls, Lindsey Wilems (Daren) of DePere, WI, Lauren Baker (Kevin) of DePere, WI, Logan Higgins (Nikki) of Suamico, WI, Leana Schyberg of New Mexico, Stephanie Schyberg of Angel Fire, NM, Shannon Schyberg of Clifton Park, Sierra Schyberg of Corinth and Leith Schyberg Jr. of Menands; 21 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave, Corinth.

A Celebration of Betty's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church of Corinth, 243 Main St., Corinth with the Rev. Jason Proctor, Pastor, officiating.

Burial will be at Corinth Rural Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank Betty's caregivers, Lillian, Angela, Lisa, Liz, RayeAnn, and Melody for the excellent care given throughout her illness. We would also like to thank Community Hospice of Saratoga, Steve, Karen, Danielle, Chaplain Tom and the entire Hospice Team for their care of Betty and our whole family.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the First United Methodist Church, 243 Main St., Corinth, NY 12822 or Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.