Feb. 25, 1933—July 16, 2021

ARGYLE — Elizabeth “Betty” Riley, 88, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021, at Washington Center Nursing Home in Argyle.

Born on February 25, 1933, in Crown Point, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Mildred (Griffin) Titus.

She graduated from Whitehall School. For many years, she worked at the Argyle Central School as a teacher’s aide and at the cafeteria.

In 1952, Betty married Bernard “Bernie” Riley in Notre Dame Church in Whitehall. They were married for 44 years until his passing in May of 1996.

Betty enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, crafts, reading, camping, and attending all her grandchildren’s sporting events.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was predeceased by her sons, Timothy Riley, Terry Riley, Jeffrey Riley Sr.; her grandson, Steven Riley; and her brother, Noel Titus.