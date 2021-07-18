Feb. 25, 1933—July 16, 2021
ARGYLE — Elizabeth “Betty” Riley, 88, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021, at Washington Center Nursing Home in Argyle.
Born on February 25, 1933, in Crown Point, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Mildred (Griffin) Titus.
She graduated from Whitehall School. For many years, she worked at the Argyle Central School as a teacher’s aide and at the cafeteria.
In 1952, Betty married Bernard “Bernie” Riley in Notre Dame Church in Whitehall. They were married for 44 years until his passing in May of 1996.
Betty enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, crafts, reading, camping, and attending all her grandchildren’s sporting events.
In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was predeceased by her sons, Timothy Riley, Terry Riley, Jeffrey Riley Sr.; her grandson, Steven Riley; and her brother, Noel Titus.
Left to cherish her memory include her children, Kevin Riley and his wife, Tori, Suzanne “Sue” Dalbey and her husband, Neil; her grandchildren: Jeffrey Riley Jr., Shannon Riley, Andrew and Tyler Dalbey, Meaghan Wilkins, Melinda Connelly, Joshua Riley, Cassandra Sellingham and Chloe Collins, Phillip Riley, Stephanie and Heather Riley, Michael and Shawn Riley; her daughters-in-law: Deborah (Jeff) Riley and Deborah (Tim) Riley; her sister, Janet (Ozzie) Osborne; her great grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home,123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.
A Funeral Service will be conducted following calling hours at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow the funeral service at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.
Memorial donations in Betty’s memory can be made to Argyle Rescue Squad, 15 Sheridan Street, Argyle, NY 12809 and J.A. Barkley Hose Company #1, P.O. Box 263, Argyle, NY 12809.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809
To view Betty’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.