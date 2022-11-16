Elizabeth (Betty) O'Leary

Dec. 15, 1948—Nov. 11, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Betty, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt passed away peacefully at Glens Falls Hospital after a long battle with lung cancer with family by her side.

Betty was born to the late George and Muriel Harvey in Sandy Creek, NY. Betty was raised in South Corinth and was a graduate of Corinth High School as well as Adirondack Community College.

Betty was employed at Glens Falls Hospital as an LPN, which was a job she truly loved.

She married John F. O’Leary on October 3, 1986. For 36 years they lived a life of true love and happiness. Their love was admired, respected, and an inspiration, not only to their children, but to anyone that was lucky enough to know them.

Betty is survived by her loving husband John; her daughter, Renee Eastman (Rob); her stepchildren: Holly O’Leary Brenneisen (Karl) and John O’Leary (Susan); her three sisters: Susan Chandler, Georgette Clothier and Shirley Holmwood; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Betty is predeceased by her parents, brother Thomas Harvey, son, Steven Clute, and granddaughter, Jasmine Clute.

We lost one of the most amazing women we all had the privilege to know, love, and call an angel.

Thank you, Betty for all you did!

Per Betty’s wishes there will be no services and in lieu of flowers please send any donations to the American Cancer Society.