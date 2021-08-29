March 25, 1945—Aug. 25, 2021
QUEENSBURY — Elizabeth “Betty” O’Brien of Queensbury passed away after a short illness on August 25, 2021 at Albany Medical Center.
Born March 25, 1945 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Loretta Rivette (Graves) and William Rivette.
Betty graduated from South Glens Falls High School Class of 1963, and subsequently earned her B.S in Art Education from SUNY Buffalo and her Master’s Degree from the University at Albany–SUNY.
Her career as an educator and artist spanned 55 years, including 32 years as an art teacher in the Fort Edward School District. Following her retirement from the public school system, she opened her own studio and teaching academy at the Shirt Factory in Glens Falls where she taught adult art classes. Betty also presented workshops for the Hyde Collection, Adirondack Folk School, LARAC, and other regional arts organizations. Over the years, she has been a member of the Guild of Adirondack Artists, the Upper Hudson Valley Watercolor Society, and of late was an active board member of North Country ARTS.
In addition to teaching she produced her own artwork, much of which was inspired by the landscape of the Adirondacks and the “North Country.” Her art was widely exhibited and she was the recipient of various awards, including recognition from the Hyde Collection, VIEW in Old Forge, and the Lake Placid Center for the Arts. More recently she was juried into the 84th National Exhibition in Cooperstown and Unprecedented: Art Responds to 2020 at VIEW. Several of her works are in the permanent collection at SUNY Adirondack.
Betty was a passionate gardener and enjoyed reading, traveling, playing golf, and spending time with friends and family.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, J. Davis “Dave” O’Brien of Queensbury; her daughter Megan O’Brien; son-in-law David Albers; and her beloved grandson Samuel; she is also survived by her sister Susan Rivette of South Glens Falls.
Family and friends may call 4:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY.
Funeral services will be held at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road Queensbury, NY at 12:00 PM Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Burial to follow at Pine View Cemetery, 21 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY.
For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
