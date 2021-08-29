March 25, 1945—Aug. 25, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Elizabeth “Betty” O’Brien of Queensbury passed away after a short illness on August 25, 2021 at Albany Medical Center.

Born March 25, 1945 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Loretta Rivette (Graves) and William Rivette.

Betty graduated from South Glens Falls High School Class of 1963, and subsequently earned her B.S in Art Education from SUNY Buffalo and her Master’s Degree from the University at Albany–SUNY.

Her career as an educator and artist spanned 55 years, including 32 years as an art teacher in the Fort Edward School District. Following her retirement from the public school system, she opened her own studio and teaching academy at the Shirt Factory in Glens Falls where she taught adult art classes. Betty also presented workshops for the Hyde Collection, Adirondack Folk School, LARAC, and other regional arts organizations. Over the years, she has been a member of the Guild of Adirondack Artists, the Upper Hudson Valley Watercolor Society, and of late was an active board member of North Country ARTS.