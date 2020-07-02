HUDSON FALLS—It is with great sadness we inform you of the passing of our mother, Elizabeth “Betty” Meneely on Monday, June 29, 2020. She passed in her sleep with her daughter, Linda at her side, after a long illness.
In 1948, she graduated from Hudson Falls High school. Betty was employed at General Electric in Hudson Falls for nine years and for fifteen years, she worked at Sherwood Medical in Argyle, retiring in 1996.
She was there for all her children and enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchild. Betty loved vegetable gardening, which she shared her harvest with friends and relatives. She also had many different flowers adorning her front and side yards. Betty especially liked family gatherings and the Monahan Reunions. She loved to knit mittens which she kindly donated to Operation Santa Claus, one hundred pairs a year for the past five years, and her “scrubbies” which she happily gave to anyone who stopped by.
Betty was predeceased by her parents, Rose (Davis) and Clarence Monahan; her husband, John Meneely; her brother, Charles Monahan; her sister-in-law, Joan Monahan; her brother, Thomas Monahan; her son, William “Bill” Meneely; her grandson, Gabriel Nahra Meneely; her brother-in-law, Howard Carter; and her son-in-law, Joseph Volpe.
She is survived by her children, John “Jack” Meneely and his wife, Lynn, Linda Stringer and her husband, Lowell, Shirley Meneely and her fiancé, Lee Harrington; her daughters-in-law, Jane Meneely, Gail Holland and her husband, Brian; her grandchildren, Joe (Christi) Volpe, Michael (Jennifer) Meneely and Matthew (Clare) Meneely, Ricale (Steve) Howe and Nicole (Will) Palmer and Glenn (Kim) Kibling; her great-grandchildren, Dominick and Gianni Volpe, Hannah and Lucy Meneely, Gabrielle and Danielle McNally and Sara Howe, William Palmer, Ryan, Devon and McKenna Kibling; and great-great-granddaughter, Gemma McNally; her sisters, Jane Ann Carter and Nancy (Bradley) Bell; and by many, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In accordance with Betty’s wishes, there will be no calling hours and burial will be at the family’s convenience.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
Special thanks to the High Peaks Warren Washington Hospice, the Fort Hudson Health Care Center in Fort Edward and the Glens Falls Hospital, for their care of our mother.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Betty’s name may be made to Juvenile Cystic Fibrosis, P.O. Box 97372, Washington D.C. 20090-7372 or Operation Santa Claus, P.O. Box 707, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
We will miss you Mom.
