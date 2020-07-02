HUDSON FALLS—It is with great sadness we inform you of the passing of our mother, Elizabeth “Betty” Meneely on Monday, June 29, 2020. She passed in her sleep with her daughter, Linda at her side, after a long illness.

In 1948, she graduated from Hudson Falls High school. Betty was employed at General Electric in Hudson Falls for nine years and for fifteen years, she worked at Sherwood Medical in Argyle, retiring in 1996.

She was there for all her children and enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchild. Betty loved vegetable gardening, which she shared her harvest with friends and relatives. She also had many different flowers adorning her front and side yards. Betty especially liked family gatherings and the Monahan Reunions. She loved to knit mittens which she kindly donated to Operation Santa Claus, one hundred pairs a year for the past five years, and her “scrubbies” which she happily gave to anyone who stopped by.

Betty was predeceased by her parents, Rose (Davis) and Clarence Monahan; her husband, John Meneely; her brother, Charles Monahan; her sister-in-law, Joan Monahan; her brother, Thomas Monahan; her son, William “Bill” Meneely; her grandson, Gabriel Nahra Meneely; her brother-in-law, Howard Carter; and her son-in-law, Joseph Volpe.