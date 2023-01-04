Feb. 5, 1938—Jan. 2, 2023

HUDSON FALLS — Elizabeth “Betty” George, 84, passed away on Jan. 2, 2023, at home.

Betty was born on Feb. 5, 1938, at Memorial Hospital in Catskill, NY and was raised on a farm in West Athens, NY only a short distance away. Betty attended schools in Catskills. During the summer months when school was not in session, Betty worked on the farm alongside her parents.

During Betty’s growing up period she enjoyed helping others by volunteering. While in high school, she was involved in many activities and belonged to the high school chorus. After her junior year during the summer months, Betty decided to seek employment to ready herself for when she graduated high school. She became a legal secretary for a new attorney in the village of Catskill. While working at the attorney’s office, Betty was also an assistant to the police justice, confidential secretary to the county attorney and was in the political arena. Betty also volunteered her time with the local PBA with fundraising and was a notary public for about twenty years for the State of NY.

Betty enjoyed teaching Sunday school, and singing in a small community church choir in Athens. She was well liked by everyone who knew her.

Betty met and married Edward George and they moved out of the area. She was an executive secretary for 5 officials in an underground Atomic Security Storage Corporation and stayed there for 2 years until she gave birth to her son David. Betty thought her job was very interesting and she met several top executives from many businesses and corporations. She missed all her co-workers when she left her position and moved to Hudson Falls with her husband and son.

When Betty’s son started school, she became involved in several activities pertaining to his school functions. She belonged to several groups in the school and usually held an officer position in most of them. Betty was a part of a small group involved in starting Operation Santa Claus.

Betty was involved with Boy Scouts of America for more than 35 years. She began as an Assistant Den Mother then working her way up to Den Mother. She eventually held the position as Committee Chairman for Pack 56 in Hudson Falls. Betty served as a judge for the Boy Scouts at the Washington County Fair for over 45 years. During that time Betty received the highest award in the district as well as in the council known as The Silver Beaver.

Throughout the years, Betty stayed as active as she could until her passing. She met a lot of very nice people along the way and was grateful for their friendship.

Betty was predeceased by her parents, George and Gloria Boyajian.

She is survived by her husband, Edward and son David. Betty is also survived by her sister, Mary Ricci; her extended family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, and many cousins.

At Betty’s request, there will be no calling hours. Burial will be private, and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Donations in Betty’s name may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 67 Main Street in Hudson Falls.