Oct. 3, 1944—Mar. 4, 2021

SALEM—Elizabeth “Betty” F. James, 76, of Salem, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital. Born October 3, 1944 in Richford, VT, she was the daughter of the late Elwin and Glendora (Pollender) Blair.

Betty attended Cambridge Central School and worked at various companies in the area such as Joseph’s Restaurant in Glens Falls, Sherwood Medical in Argyle, Angio Dynamics in Argyle and Steininger’s Restaurant in Salem. Betty cared for many people in the Salem area where she met many friends over the years.

Betty was an active member of the Hebron United Presbyterian Church. She loved baking and was known for her famous homemade rolls. Betty loved flowers and cardinals which she enjoyed watching and feeding. She and her husband loved going to New Hampshire to watch the moose. They also took many trips to Maine.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, John Dutcher; sisters, Gail Wood and Joyce Taft; step-sons, Eugene James, Jr. and Matthew James; a step-grandson, Scott Palmer, Jr.