Feb. 15, 1945—July 9, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Elizabeth “Betty” Bly, 77, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on February 15, 1945 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Leon and Helene (LaVoy) Bean.

Betty grew up in Glens Falls and was a proud graduate of Glens Falls High School.

On June 1, 1975, she married the love of her life, Donald Bly, at the Hudson Falls Baptist Church. They have been married for 47 wonderful years.

Betty loved her job as an activities director at Pleasant Valley Infirmary in Argyle. She made many friends having worked there for over 20 years.

She was an avid bingo player. Many friends would see her stamping her cards at the Hudson Falls American Legion, the Queensbury VFW, Kingsbury Firehouse and in Wells, VT. Along with Don, she traveled all over the United States, where they visited several casinos. They had wonderful times on cruises to the Bahamas and Puerto Rico, where you guessed it, she played bingo. Besides bingo, she also loved music. Along with her husband, she was a member of the Dick Ladd Square Dance Association. Betty loved twirling on the square dance floor and listening to old-time country music. She also was a collector of bells.

Besides her parents, Betty was predeceased by her brother, Raymond Bean; her sister, Virginia Case; her sister-in-law, Carolyn Bean and her brother-in-law, Kenneth Liberty.

Survivors include her husband, Donald Bly of Hudson Falls; her daughters: Mariela Bly of Lake George and Amy Barrow and her husband, Joseph of Hudson Falls; three grandchildren: Hannah, Caitlyn and Dylan Barrow; her brothers: Bill Bean and his wife, Iola, of CO and Clarence Leon Bean, Jr. of Queensbury; her sisters-in-law: Louise Bean of Ballston Spa and Penny Liberty of Queensbury; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. following the calling hours on Wednesday, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Nancy Goff, pastor of the Zion Episcopal Church in Hudson Falls, officiating.

The Rite of Committal will follow at Morningside Cemetery in Hartford.

Following the committal, everyone is welcome the Hudson Falls American Legion, Post 574, 72 Pearl Street in Hudson Falls.

The family suggests that donations in Betty’s name be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.