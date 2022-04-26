Jan. 9, 1947—Aug. 21, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Elizabeth “Betty” Anne (Vollaro) Lehecka, 74, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021. She was born to parents: Andrew Vollaro and Edith Ryan on January 9, 1947, in Rockville Centre, NY.

Betty was a graduate of Pleasantville High School and Westchester Community College. Known for her shorthand, she worked as an administrative assistant with the Nestle Corporation and later the Queensbury United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed sewing, puzzle games, bird watching, cooking, baking, and reading. Betty was pun-doubtably obsessed with puns and brought pun-dles of joy to her family.

Betty married William E. Lehecka on December 3, 1977, in Hastings-On-Hudson, NY. Together they raised three children: William R. (Cassandra Olin) Lehecka, Anne-Marie (Anthony) Rendell, and Mary (David) Lang. Betty is also survived by three grandchildren (Julia, Rachel, and Wyntersilver); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her siblings: Alice (Vollaro) Christmann, and Edgar Vollaro.

Calling hours will take place Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will immediately follow at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Rich Weihing officiating.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.