SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Elizabeth “Betty” A. (Pozzuoli) Moore, daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, Nana, great-grandmother, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at Ellis Hospital, Schenectady, at the age of 77.
Born Sept. 17, 1942 in Glens Falls, Betty was the daughter of the late Dominick and Juliette (Luciano) Pozzuoli. On June 17, 1967, she married, Andrew “Duke” Moore at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls,. Betty and Duke purchased a house in South Glens Falls and turned it into their family home.
Betty enjoyed the simple things in life. She was always supporting her grandchildren at school activities and cheering them on at their sporting events. She enjoyed discovering new recipes, reading books of all kinds, knitting scarves and blankets to gift to others, watching movies and hosting holiday parties. Betty’s greatest love was her family. Throughout life she maintained a sweet and simple demeanor that won the trust and hearts of many, who even now are being changed by her witness and constant nurturing love and faith. Her signature gift of love will never be forgotten.
Betty loved life and fought hard these last few years with her ailing health. She will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her husband, Andrew “Duke” Moore on April 22, 2016; a daughter, Shannon Moore, who gained her angel wings shortly after birth; brother-in-laws, Robert (Regina) Moore, Thomas (Cheryl) Moore and Francis (Joyce) Moore; and sister-in-law, Diane.
Betty was wonderfully devoted to her children. She is survived by a son, Kevin (Stacey) Moore of South Glens Falls; daughter, Tamara (David) Di Dio of South Glens Falls; and “adopted” son, John (Michele) Nichols of South Glens Falls. She loved her role as Nana to grandchildren, Cheyenne, Paige, Peyton, Luciana and Dominick; and great-grandchildren, Ava and Damian. Betty was the oldest of four children. She is survived by her sisters, Nancy (Al) Hallenbeck of Florida and Barbara (Joseph) Clark of Saratoga Springs; a brother, Joseph (Sheryl) Pozzuoli of Florida; her brother-in-law, John Moore of South Glens Falls; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls. A calling hour will be held at 10 a.m. prior to the Mass at the church.
Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.
Arrangements are under the direction of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
