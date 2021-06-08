Dec. 17, 1943—June 4, 2021

SCOTIA — Elizabeth “Betty” A. Hemsing, 77, of Scotia passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Albany Medical Center after a brave battle with cancer.

Born in Cambridge, NY on December 17, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Mary Elizabeth (Pangmon) Hills.

Betty grew up and attended schools in Westport, NY, graduating high school in 1961.

Later in life, she went back to school at Schenectady County Community College and then onto UAlbany, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science.

Betty retired from the Department of Social Services, specifically Child Protective Services as a Paralegal.

She enjoyed shopping, playing card games, swimming and watching QVC, the Food Network and plays at Proctors and the Playhouse in the Stockade.

However, the memories that Betty held closest to her heart were the ones that she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her beloved husband, Frank Hemsing and her brother, Elmer Hills.