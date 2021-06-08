Dec. 17, 1943—June 4, 2021
SCOTIA — Elizabeth “Betty” A. Hemsing, 77, of Scotia passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Albany Medical Center after a brave battle with cancer.
Born in Cambridge, NY on December 17, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Mary Elizabeth (Pangmon) Hills.
Betty grew up and attended schools in Westport, NY, graduating high school in 1961.
Later in life, she went back to school at Schenectady County Community College and then onto UAlbany, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science.
Betty retired from the Department of Social Services, specifically Child Protective Services as a Paralegal.
She enjoyed shopping, playing card games, swimming and watching QVC, the Food Network and plays at Proctors and the Playhouse in the Stockade.
However, the memories that Betty held closest to her heart were the ones that she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her beloved husband, Frank Hemsing and her brother, Elmer Hills.
Betty is survived by her loving children: Brian (Patricia) Barnes of Rotterdam, J. Daniel (Susan) Barnes of FL and Katie (Anthony DeVan) Grzywna of FL; grandchildren: Raven Furbert, Stephen (Danaya) Furbert, Nicole Barnes, Matthew Barnes and Daniel Barnes; great grandchildren: Damyis, Jahmih, Zyier and Noella; her brother, Jack (Annabelle) Hills of FL; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State Street, Schenectady.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services on Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty’s name may be made to The American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.
To express condolences please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.