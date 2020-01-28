JACKSONVILLE, NC — Elizabeth “Bette” Merrill Ehren, 81, of Jacksonville, North Carolina passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Bette moved to Jacksonville, North Carolina in 1972, where she was a teacher’s assistant at Blue Creek Elementary and Parkwood Elementary Schools for about 30 years. Bette was a longtime member of the Lion’s Club, where she served as secretary.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joel; her parents, Harvey and Frances Merrill; three brothers, Sonny, Dick and Gary Merrill; and her daughter, Janice Morehead.
Bette is survived by her daughter, Elaine Davis (Pat Finn) of Stella; two sons, Michael (Theresa) of Pfafftown, North Carolina and Alan (Melissa) of Indian Land, South Carolina; 11 grandchildren; five great-children; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A gathering of friends and family to celebrate Bette’s life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Johnson Funeral Home in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers donations in Bette’s name may be made to Onslow County Hospice.
