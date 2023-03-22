March 20, 1927—March 14, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Elizabeth “Bette” Brown, 95, of Greenway Drive, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023, after a brief illness.

Born March 20, 1927, in Staten Island, NY, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Bertha (Holder) Mullusky.

Following graduation from McKee Vocational in Staten Island, Bette went to work for Continental Insurance Co. until her retirement in 1987.

She was a longtime member of the Moreau Fun Band. She loved to sing and dance, especially at Sandy Hill Days and concerts in the park in South Glens Falls, she would even go to the nursing homes to entertain the seniors.

In addition to her parents, Bette was predeceased by her companion and “love of her life”, Harry Ottens, Sr., her husbands: James Foote, Sr., David Girard and Ted Brown; her sisters: Rosemary, Arlene, Norma, Doris, and Carol; and her granddaughter, Grace Elizabeth Foote.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: James (Joann) Foote, Jr. of Richford, VT, Steve (Mary) Foote of Oneonta, NY, Michael (Clarinda) Foote of Sulphur Rock, AR, Daniel (Sherri) Foote of Queensbury, and Corinne Foote of Queensbury; her grandchildren: Amber, Caleb, Joshua, Sage, Cody, Devon, Nicole, and Travis; her great-grandchildren: Shelby, Alivia, Kayden, Kurtis, Harper, Avery, McKenna, Willow, and Carter; her sister, Janet Vershingel of TX; her brother, Thomas Mullusky of NJ; her sister-in-law, Ginny Mullusky; many nieces and nephews; and her dog, Louie.

Bette was the best mom, grandma, great-grandma, and aunt. She was a special lady and will be missed by many.

At Bette’s request, there will be no calling hours.

A private family gathering will take place at a later date.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at The Pines in Glens Falls for taking good care of our mom the last three months.

In loving memory of Bette contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.