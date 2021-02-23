July 15, 1955—Feb. 21, 2021

QUEENSBURY – Elizabeth “Betsy” Andrus, 65, formerly of Queensbury, passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Fort Hudson Health Care Facility in Fort Edward. Born July 15, 1955 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Patricia (Langworthy) Andrus and the late Forrest Andrus.

Betsy was a 1974 graduate of Queensbury High School. Soon after graduation, she started working as a home health aide for Adirondack Home Health Aides in Glens Falls. Betsy was well liked in her profession, her kind and helpful demeanor had a way of making her patients feel comfortable. Because of this, many patients would request her services.

In her younger years, Betsy took a class on cake decorating at J.C. Penney’s. She then cultivated her lifelong hobby of cake decorating, baking any intricate cake requested by her friends and family. Various times, her cakes were gifted to her friends when she made their wedding cakes. Betsy could duplicate any picture of a cake brought to her, making countless character cakes for the children in her life.