July 15, 1955—Feb. 21, 2021
QUEENSBURY – Elizabeth “Betsy” Andrus, 65, formerly of Queensbury, passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Fort Hudson Health Care Facility in Fort Edward. Born July 15, 1955 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Patricia (Langworthy) Andrus and the late Forrest Andrus.
Betsy was a 1974 graduate of Queensbury High School. Soon after graduation, she started working as a home health aide for Adirondack Home Health Aides in Glens Falls. Betsy was well liked in her profession, her kind and helpful demeanor had a way of making her patients feel comfortable. Because of this, many patients would request her services.
In her younger years, Betsy took a class on cake decorating at J.C. Penney’s. She then cultivated her lifelong hobby of cake decorating, baking any intricate cake requested by her friends and family. Various times, her cakes were gifted to her friends when she made their wedding cakes. Betsy could duplicate any picture of a cake brought to her, making countless character cakes for the children in her life.
She took great pride in her flower gardens and making arts and crafts. Betsy especially enjoyed crocheting and made many beautiful afghans she gave to her family or anyone in need of a warm blanket. She loved to bake and was well known for her platters of Christmas cookies, that she gave to several of her family, friends and co-workers.
Besides her father, Betsy was predeceased by her grandparents, Edwin and Betty Langworthy, Gordon and Lillian Andrus; her uncles, Adelbert Langworthy, James Langworthy, James Andrus, Harold Andrus; her aunt, Elizabeth (John) LaPell and Donna Shorey; and her sister in law, Barbara Andrus.
Survivors include her mother, Patricia Andrus of Queensbury; her brother, John Andrus and his wife, Maryann of Glens Falls; her niece, Lillian Hughes of Comstock; her nephew, John Andrus, Jr., of Fort Ann; several great nieces and great nephews; two aunts, Carol Cifone and her husband, John of Lake George and Joan Fennel of South Glens Falls; as well as many cousins.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no calling hours.
A graveside service will be held in the spring, at Pine View Cemetery in the Town of Queensbury.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Betsy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205 or a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
