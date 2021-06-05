Feb. 22, 1953—May 21, 2021

DOLGEVILLE — Elizabeth “Beth” M. Roberts, 68, of Dolgeville, NY and formerly of Granville, NY, passed away peacefully on Friday afternoon, May 21, 2021 in Herkimer, NY.

She was born on February 22, 1953 in Granville, NY and was the daughter of the late, Raymond and Miriam (Williams) Roberts. Beth was educated at Granville Central School District and graduated with the Class of 1971. She then went on to further her studies at SUNY Cobleskill and SUNY Oswego graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education.

Beth began her teaching career in 1976 at Dolgeville Central School. During her many years of her dedicated teaching career, Beth engaged in several volunteer roles at DCS as well as in her community. Beth will be fondly remembered by her students as “Miss Roberts” and had a profound impact on the lives of those she cared for and taught. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends, neighbors and her Dolgeville Central School District community.

She is survived by her brothers: William and Donna Roberts of Bethesda, MD and Raymond and Diana Roberts of Kingsport, TN; and several nieces and nephews.