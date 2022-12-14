April 28, 1933—Dec. 11, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Elizabeth (Bannon) Stangle, known to many as “Betty,” 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on April 28, 1933 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Leo Bannon and Elizabeth (Ring) Bannon.

After graduating high school, Betty worked at the New York Telephone Company for a few years where she met Ed, the love of her life.

In addition to being a loving mother and homemaker, she worked over 10 years for the Glens Falls School District as a teacher’s aide and tutor.

In her retirement, she enjoyed working alongside her husband Ed at the Glens Falls Civic Center from the time it opened in 1979 until 2013. During her 35 years there, Betty enjoyed mingling with members of the community during thousands of events as the Guest Services Representative. She loved keeping up with current events and “visiting” with friends and loved ones. She always wanted to know the scoop about what was going on. She looked forward to her summer antiquing trips with her brother and sister-in-law. Betty loved nothing more than spending time with her family. She loved watching her family grow over the years. Her family will always remember her as the family matriarch.

Betty is predeceased by Ed Stangle, her husband of 61 years, her parents, and brothers: Leo Bannon, William “Billy” Bannon, and Joseph Bannon.

Survivors include her three children: Susan Campbell of Glens Falls, Edward Stangle (Ann Stangle) of Queensbury, and Sara Hotopp (Matt Hotopp) of Voorheesville; her six grandchildren: Madeline Wright (Alex Wright) of Queensbury, Thomas Stangle of Queensbury, Alexandra Girard (Cam Girard) of Glens Falls, Grace Hotopp of Voorheesville, Brendan Stangle of Queensbury, and Brian Hotopp of Voorheesville; her two great-grandchildren: Vivian Wright of Queensbury, and Bentley Girard of Glens Falls, and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at St. Mary’s Church, Warren St., Glens Falls, NY. Burial will follow at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY. There are no calling hours scheduled.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Joanie Maresco for all of the care and comfort that she provided to our mom and grandma. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Betty to the New York State Troopers PBA Single 30 Benefit Fund.

For those who wish, online condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.