Feb. 23, 1930 — Jan. 1, 2020

BOLTON LANDING — Elizabeth Annabelle “Betty” French, 89, of Trenton, Illinois and formerly of Bolton Landing, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at Aviston Countryside Manor, Aviston, Illinois.

She was born Feb. 23, 1930 in Hague, New York, a daughter of the late Hiram and Mary, nee Tripp, Tripp.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Stillman French, whom she married Nov. 5, 1949 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Bolton Landing, and who died July 8, 2004; and her siblings, Kathleen Tripp, William Tripp, and Minnie Moffitt and her husband Edwin.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Surviving are her children, Dorothy “Dottie” (David) Lanctot of Trenton, Illinois, Mary (Peter) Anson of Vero Beach, Florida, and John (friend Linda) French of Greenwich; her grandchildren, Aaron (Monica) Kennedy, Travis (Samantha) Kennedy, Joshua (Brandi) French, James French, Garrick (Marla) Anson, Britten (Brandon) Rollo, Lisa (Duane) Dowen, David (Cydney) Lanctot, Jennifer (Jason) Baezner, and Matthew (Natalie) Lanctot; her great-grandchildren, Drake, Paige, Asher, Amelia, Travis, Genevieve, Trent, Hunter, Dusty, Audrey, Pierson, Jack, Shane, Michaela, Connor, and Dean; and her nieces and nephews.