Elizabeth Annabelle “Betty” French

Feb. 23, 1930 — Jan. 1, 2020

BOLTON LANDING — Elizabeth Annabelle “Betty” French, 89, of Trenton, Illinois and formerly of Bolton Landing, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at Aviston Countryside Manor, Aviston, Illinois.

She was born Feb. 23, 1930 in Hague, New York, a daughter of the late Hiram and Mary, nee Tripp, Tripp.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Stillman French, whom she married Nov. 5, 1949 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Bolton Landing, and who died July 8, 2004; and her siblings, Kathleen Tripp, William Tripp, and Minnie Moffitt and her husband Edwin.

Surviving are her children, Dorothy “Dottie” (David) Lanctot of Trenton, Illinois, Mary (Peter) Anson of Vero Beach, Florida, and John (friend Linda) French of Greenwich; her grandchildren, Aaron (Monica) Kennedy, Travis (Samantha) Kennedy, Joshua (Brandi) French, James French, Garrick (Marla) Anson, Britten (Brandon) Rollo, Lisa (Duane) Dowen, David (Cydney) Lanctot, Jennifer (Jason) Baezner, and Matthew (Natalie) Lanctot; her great-grandchildren, Drake, Paige, Asher, Amelia, Travis, Genevieve, Trent, Hunter, Dusty, Audrey, Pierson, Jack, Shane, Michaela, Connor, and Dean; and her nieces and nephews.

Betty worked as a housekeeper for 46 years at the Diamond Village Resort in Bolton Landing. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Trenton, Illinois. Her enjoyments in life included watching children, spending time with her dog, Duke, watching baseball and bowling.

A funeral Mass of Christian burial was conducted Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Trenton, Illinois with Fr. Joseph Rascher presiding.

Interment will take place at a later date in Bolton Rural Cemetery in Bolton Landing.

Memorials may be made to the St. Mary’s Catholic Church or the Alzheimer’s Association and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main, Trenton, IL 62293 who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com or www.alexanderfh.net.

