Dec. 17, 1936 — Aug. 1, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Elizabeth Ann Van Scoy, 83, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Evergreen Common Nursing Home in East Greenbush.

Born on Dec. 17, 1936, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Margaret (Pallrand) Cahill.

Ann graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls.

She married Harry Van Scoy on May 27, 1956, at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls. They spent 54 years together until his passing in October of 2010.

For many years, Ann worked for South Glens Falls School District as a bus driver and as lunchroom monitor in the middle school until her retirement.

She was the First Lady of South Glens Falls from 1980 till 1984. Ann was a member of the South Glens Falls Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and a proud supporter of the Boy Scout Troop No. 9 working closely with her husband who was scout master for many years. She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls and St. Michael’s in South Glens Falls for many years.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ann was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Kim Van Scoy.