Dec. 17, 1936 — Aug. 1, 2020
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Elizabeth Ann Van Scoy, 83, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Evergreen Common Nursing Home in East Greenbush.
Born on Dec. 17, 1936, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Margaret (Pallrand) Cahill.
Ann graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls.
She married Harry Van Scoy on May 27, 1956, at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls. They spent 54 years together until his passing in October of 2010.
For many years, Ann worked for South Glens Falls School District as a bus driver and as lunchroom monitor in the middle school until her retirement.
She was the First Lady of South Glens Falls from 1980 till 1984. Ann was a member of the South Glens Falls Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and a proud supporter of the Boy Scout Troop No. 9 working closely with her husband who was scout master for many years. She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls and St. Michael’s in South Glens Falls for many years.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ann was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Kim Van Scoy.
Left to cherish her memory include her son, Robert Van Scoy; her daughters, Karen Fawcett and her husband, Craig, of Hudson Falls, Cheryl McCumber and her husband, Shawn, of Ballston Lake; her grandchildren, Darci Jarvis and her husband, Fred, Stephen Farrell, Melissa Belokopitsky and her husband, J.T., Jennifer Manz, Max Van Scoy, Lucas Van Scoy, Hannah Strong and her husband, Ralph, Gavan Fawcett, Chelsea Haupt and her husband, Raymond, Hunter McCumber; her great-grandchildren, Caylee, Freddy, Mason and Andi; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours were held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations can be made in Ann’s memory to South Glens Falls Volunteer Fire Co. Inc., 7 W. Marion Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
To view Ann’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
