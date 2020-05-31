Elizabeth Ann Singleton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 5, 1944 — May 11, 2020

GLENS FALLS – Elizabeth (Beth) Ann Singleton, 75, passed away after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease on Monday, May 11, 2020. She died peacefully in the presence of family and friends.

Born in Glens Falls, New York on July 5, 1944, Beth was the daughter of Loren William Singleton and Julia Madeline Singleton (Breen). She shared the same birthday, and a love of popcorn with her Dad, while she shared the enjoyment of hosting holiday gatherings and gardening with her Mom.

Beth was raised, and lived most of her life in Glens Falls. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy high school in 1962 and was a proud Kerry Blue cheerleader. She cherished the lifelong friends she made at SMA. She went on to obtain an Associate’s Degree in dental hygiene from the University of Pennsylvania in 1964. After graduating from UPenn, Beth moved to Boston with friends and often joyfully recounted their adventures. The fond memories she had of growing up in Glens Falls, the summers spent at Cleverdale on Lake George, and her years in Philadelphia and Boston were very special to her and stayed with her even as her disease progressed.