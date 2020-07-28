Elizabeth Ann (Shupp) McVey

Liz was blessed with both intelligence and creativity and had many hobbies: gardening, sewing, cooking and jewelry making. She designed and gifted dozens of beautifully crafted pieces to her family, which have become cherished heirlooms. The term “every meal is a banquet” applied to Liz, who labored with love at making even the most ordinary meal look and taste gourmet. The simplest of gifts were given such fun attention to packaging that family delighted in receiving presents from Liz. And she had an insatiable thirst for knowledge. If she didn’t know something about nutrition, investing, science, dogs, she researched it and confidently shared it with others.

Together Liz and Greg enjoyed hiking in many state and national parks including San Gabriel, Yellowstone, Yosemite and Olympic NP. Liz loved art galleries and museums with several trips to the Smithsonian Museums. Other favorite places included Lake Placid in the Adirondack Mountains, the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in Austin, Texas; Balboa Park and Wild Animal Park in San Diego, California.

Liz was predeceased by maternal grandparents George and Sophie Paduch, of Orefield, Pennsylvania; her paternal grandparents Hayden and Mildred Shupp of Allentown, Pennsylvania; and her in-laws Robert and Joyce McVey of New Kensington, Pennsylvania.