June 4, 1932—May 22, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Elizabeth Ann “Betty Ann” Lortie, nee Loughlin, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on May 22, 2023.

Elizabeth was born on June 4, 1932, in Glens Falls, NY. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy, Glens Falls and the College of St. Elizabeth in New Jersey.

She was highly esteemed for her commitment to teaching, having served as an English teacher at Hudson Falls High School for over 30 years. Elizabeth was well-known for her kind and selfless nature, as well as her great sense of humor.

She devotedly provided clothing and food resources to those in need. In fact, her basement had totes of children’s clothing from floor to ceiling organized by season, size and gender! She helped lead the RCIA program at St. Mary’s Church for over 20 years and served as an Eucharistic Minister.

For her charitable work, she was honored as a 2017 Post-Star Shining Star. Her nominator commented that “she has never turned anyone away, always finding a way to assist them. Betty Ann lives her life as an angel on earth, her message is one of love and help: she walks the walk.”

When she wasn’t helping others, Elizabeth enjoyed bird watching, writing, and publishing young adult stories and books and traveling abroad with her cousin, Mary Deame.

Elizabeth is survived by her son, Raymond Lortie (wife Sandra); son, Brian Lortie; daughter, Suzanne Lortie; brother, James Loughlin; sister, Jane Powhida; grandchildren: Jennifer Irwin, Kathleen Lortie, Kristen Lortie, Stephanie Lortie, Steven Lortie, Rachel Perez, and Marissa Demkowicz; and several cousins, nieces, nephews; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Leon F. Lortie; her sister, Barbara Martin; and her parents, Raymond and Melba Loughlin.

Family and friends of Elizabeth are invited to pay their respects at calling hours at Baker Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 from 4 to 6 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Glens Falls on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 10 a.m. A graveside ceremony will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to local food pantries or North Country Ministry, 3933 Main St., Warrensburg, NY 12885.

Expressions of condolences and other family wishes are also welcome and may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.