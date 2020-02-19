March 2, 1934 — Feb. 16, 2020
WHITEHALL — Elizabeth Ann Kilmer “Betty”, 85, passed away at her home on Feb. 16, 2020. Born on March 2, 1934, she was the daughter of the late William and Susie (Dirga) Plisko.
Betty retired from Sherwood Medical in Argyle.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Gerald Kilmer; her two sons, Russell Smith, and Terry Kilmer; her sister, Mary Ellis; her brothers, Robert, Peter, Joseph and Michael Plisko.
You have free articles remaining.
Betty is survived by her sister, Ann Foster; her brothers, William and John Plisko; her grandsons, Ray Kilmer and Scott McLaughlin; her daughter-in-law, Pam Kilmer and her companion Robert McKee; her niece, Deborah Straub; and many other nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Kym Mclean for all of her kindness and care as Betty’s caregiver over the past five years.
Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY.
A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, with the Rev. Rendell Torres, Pastor officiating. Burial will be in the spring in the Our Lady of Angels Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family has suggested that memorial contributions be made to the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church, 9 Wheeler Ave., Whitehall, NY 12887.
Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.