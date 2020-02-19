March 2, 1934 — Feb. 16, 2020

WHITEHALL — Elizabeth Ann Kilmer “Betty”, 85, passed away at her home on Feb. 16, 2020. Born on March 2, 1934, she was the daughter of the late William and Susie (Dirga) Plisko.

Betty retired from Sherwood Medical in Argyle.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Gerald Kilmer; her two sons, Russell Smith, and Terry Kilmer; her sister, Mary Ellis; her brothers, Robert, Peter, Joseph and Michael Plisko.

Betty is survived by her sister, Ann Foster; her brothers, William and John Plisko; her grandsons, Ray Kilmer and Scott McLaughlin; her daughter-in-law, Pam Kilmer and her companion Robert McKee; her niece, Deborah Straub; and many other nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Kym Mclean for all of her kindness and care as Betty’s caregiver over the past five years.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY.

A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, with the Rev. Rendell Torres, Pastor officiating. Burial will be in the spring in the Our Lady of Angels Cemetery.