Elizabeth Ann Hernandez

Nov. 23, 1957—Feb. 9, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Elizabeth Ann Hernandez, 64, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at her home surrounded by loved ones.

Born on Nov. 23, 1957 in Glens Falls, Elizabeth, also known as Betty, was the daughter of the late Charles Hernandez, Sr. and Margo Hernandez. She graduated from Glens Falls Senior High. Her dream to be a journalist was unfulfilled. However, she used her talent to craft a letter to an editor or political representative a time or two. Betty was a devoted mother of three children. While her kids were young she babysat in her home. She went on to work various positions within the community where she always made friends.

Betty worked long term with Genpak, where she and her coworkers coordinated a local dog walk as a fundraiser for Relay for Life. Although she battled ovarian cancer, she continued to work part time with Neighbors, NY helping others in their time of need. Through the years she made numerous friendships she always cherished.

Betty had a strong faith that carried her through the hard times. She was a member of New Hope Community Church in Queensbury. She too loved her church family at Union Church in Avon Park, FL.

In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was predeceased by her first-born daughter, Rebecca Wallace and her sister, Joyce Flower.

Left to cherish her memory include her children: Kathleen Wallace and Thomas O’Keefe; her grandson Luke Thomas Wallace; her siblings: Margo Guglielmo and her husband, Roger, Charlene Endal and her husband, Gary, Mary Kathleen O’Marra and her husband, Jim, Linda Leah Thompson and her husband, JayLee, Charles John Hernandez, Jr. and his wife, Beth, Frank David Hernandez and his wife, Amneris, Joseph Hernandez and his wife, Victoria; her special friend John Cameron; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 at New Hope Community Church, 454 Corinth Road, Queensbury, NY 12804. A Celebration of Life will be conducted following the calling hour at noon.

Burial will take place in the spring.

Memorial donations in Elizabeth’s memory can be made to Huntington’s Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018 or to New Hope Community Church, 454 Corinth Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.