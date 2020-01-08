Feb. 22, 1946 — Jan. 4, 2020

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Berke passed away on Jan. 4, 2020 on Amelia Island, Florida, after a five-year battle with ovarian cancer. Born on Feb. 22, 1946 to William and Helen Grace, Betty grew up in Southboro, Massachusetts. In college, she was selected by Look Magazine as one of the best dressed girls in the country. Betty graduated from Fisher College after which she served as sales manager for the Sonesta Hotel in Boston. Later she assumed the title of Functions Manager at the Chateau de Ville in Framingham.

On Jan. 31, 1970, Betty married Richard K. Berke. They would be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this month.

Betty possessed a passion for flowers and devoted many hours to growing all varieties. Her gardens were breathtaking. Betty’s talent shone in her ability to sew and decorate, and her homes bore testament to her amazing creativity. She also loved to hostess dinner parties and family get-togethers.