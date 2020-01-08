Feb. 22, 1946 — Jan. 4, 2020
AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Berke passed away on Jan. 4, 2020 on Amelia Island, Florida, after a five-year battle with ovarian cancer. Born on Feb. 22, 1946 to William and Helen Grace, Betty grew up in Southboro, Massachusetts. In college, she was selected by Look Magazine as one of the best dressed girls in the country. Betty graduated from Fisher College after which she served as sales manager for the Sonesta Hotel in Boston. Later she assumed the title of Functions Manager at the Chateau de Ville in Framingham.
On Jan. 31, 1970, Betty married Richard K. Berke. They would be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this month.
Betty possessed a passion for flowers and devoted many hours to growing all varieties. Her gardens were breathtaking. Betty’s talent shone in her ability to sew and decorate, and her homes bore testament to her amazing creativity. She also loved to hostess dinner parties and family get-togethers.
Betty is survived by her husband, Dick, and daughter, Jennifer Berke. Her son, Jason, predeceased her in 2010. Betty is also survived by her brother, William Grace; sister, Christine Darby; daughter-in-law, Kelly (Patrick) Hyche; son-in-law, Ari Virtanen; sisters-in-law, Joan (Alan) Rhodes, Nancy Ostrov and Susan (Joseph) Bierman; brother-in-law, Philip Berke (Debi); and several nieces and nephews. Betty also leaves behind the loves of her life, grandchildren, Alana, Tyler, Olivia, Dylan, Ryan and Jaxon.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Amelia Plantation Chapel, 36 Bowman Road, Amelia Island, Florida. Burial will occur at Bosque Bello Cemetery immediately after the service, and a reception will follow at The Golf Club of Amelia Island.
Contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com.
