Feb. 25, 1930 — April 9, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Elizabeth A. Schermerhorn, 90, of Queensbury, died Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital after a brief illness.
Born on Feb. 25, 1930, in Port Henry, New York, the daughter of the late Kenneth J. Maye and Mary Cronin Maye Bancroft.
She was valedictorian of the 1947 graduating class of St. Mary’s Academy. On Feb. 9, 1952, Elizabeth and Frederick F. Schermerhorn were united in marriage at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls. Prior to her marriage, Betty was employed as secretary at St. Mary’s Rectory. Later she worked for the Continental Insurance Company until her retirement in October 1995.
Betty was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Betty was also a devout Catholic and lived it. She enjoyed a good book and crossword word jumbles. She also enjoyed her vacations to Florida, trips across the U.S., Canada and Alaska. Not to forget her trip to Ireland.
She is survived by her children, Peter Schermerhorn (Donna Moors) of Glens Falls, Ronald (Joan) Schermerhorn of Gansevoort, Nancy (Geoffrey) Hay of South Glens Falls, Susan Diamond of Burlington, Vermont, Theresa (John) Donahue of Gansevoort, Robert (Susan) Schermerhorn of Hudson Falls, Daniel Schermerhorn of Newark, New Jersey, and Michael (Jennifer) Schermerhorn of Denville, New Jersey; 23 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; her sister, Marion McCambley of New Hartford; sister-in-law, Ellen Maye of Schenectady; and several nieces and nephews.
Betty was predeceased by her husband, Frederick F. Schermerhorn; brother, Robert J. Maye; brother-in-law, T. Jack McCambley; and granddaughter, Tanya L. Diamond.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held followed by burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Donations in Elizabeth’s memory may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children – Springfield, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104 (https//donate.lovetotherescue.org) or the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 102 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
