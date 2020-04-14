× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Feb. 25, 1930 — April 9, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Elizabeth A. Schermerhorn, 90, of Queensbury, died Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital after a brief illness.

Born on Feb. 25, 1930, in Port Henry, New York, the daughter of the late Kenneth J. Maye and Mary Cronin Maye Bancroft.

She was valedictorian of the 1947 graduating class of St. Mary’s Academy. On Feb. 9, 1952, Elizabeth and Frederick F. Schermerhorn were united in marriage at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls. Prior to her marriage, Betty was employed as secretary at St. Mary’s Rectory. Later she worked for the Continental Insurance Company until her retirement in October 1995.

Betty was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Betty was also a devout Catholic and lived it. She enjoyed a good book and crossword word jumbles. She also enjoyed her vacations to Florida, trips across the U.S., Canada and Alaska. Not to forget her trip to Ireland.