July 25, 1943—Sept. 14, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Elizabeth A. Robinson, 78, of Queensbury Pl., passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, after a short illness.

A loving wife and mother, Elizabeth was born in Somerville, NJ on July 25, 1943, the daughter of the late Elizabeth A. Izzo and Anthony J. Fargnoli.

She graduated from Queensbury High School and Adirondack Community College and was retired from her career as a stylist and manager of the JC Penney Salon in Aviation Mall.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Patrick of Queensbury; her sons: Chris and Tom of Vernon, CT; as well as her sisters (and their spouses): Sandra Corlew (Roger) of Argyle and Gina Prindle (Alan) of Queensbury; as well as her in-laws (and their spouses); Helen Girard (Gerald), Linda Dewey (Joseph), Joseph (Bonnie), Tim and Tracy (Joanne).

No calling hours or funeral will be held, and the burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.