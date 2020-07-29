Elizabeth A. 'Liz' Taylor

Liz was involved in and a member of many organizations including; Gloversville USBC Women’s Bowling Association — secretary — 26 years, Johnstown USBC WBA for 5 years and director for 13 years, Wells Swingers Bowling League — secretary for 20 years, Oldies but Goodies Bowling League as secretary and treasurer for 16 years, New York State Women’s Bowling Assoc., a member for 49 years and served as director for 15 years, New York State USBC WBA for 19 years, WIBC (25 National Tournaments and Conventions) and member for 52 years, United States Bowling Congress for 19 years, National 600 Bowling Club for 22 years, NYS 600 Bowling Club, Fulton County 600 Bowling Club, Member of the Fulton County Bowling Hall of fame where she served as Director and Treasurer and currently serving as Secretary, National Women Bowling Writers as director for 12 years, NYS Women Bowling Writers, Delegate to NYS Annual Convention for 26 years, Delegate of WIBC National Conventions, Inducted into NYS Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame in 2008 for Meritorious Service, a former member of Johnstown Eagles Aux., former member of Gloversville Women of the Moose, Member of International Leather Goods, Plastics, Novelty and Service Workers Union, Local #348 where she served as secretary for 25 years, member of Unite Union where she served as secretary, member of the Wells Vol. Fire Department for 12 years, Wells Vol. Ambulance Corps for 12 years, Wells Senior Citizens for 19 years, Wells Improvement Group for 5 years, member of the Wells United Methodist Church, a Certified Lay speaker and member of the Church choir she also served on many committees within the church including secretary, and lastly a member of the Wells community choir.