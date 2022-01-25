GLENS FALLS — Elizabeth A. Fitch passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Born of American parents in Longueuil, Quebec, she attended Kingston Collegiate and worked as a secretary with an engineering firm for the Canadian Government during World War II. After the war she moved to Glens Falls, N.Y. with her mother and began work in the Warren County Treasurer’s Office becoming in charge of benefits and payroll.
She made trips to Los Angeles and areas in the Caribbean Sea as well as a cruise to Greece and Italy. She also participated in a lot of voluntary church work until she broke her hip and started using a walker.
Elizabeth was predeceased by her parents and by her brother, David C. Fitch.
Calling hours, funeral services and burial will be private.
Any donations may be made to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Arrangements are under the direction of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, N.Y.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
