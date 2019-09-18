Aug. 14, 1920 — Sept. 15, 2019
GLENS FALLS — Elizabeth A. Del Monaco passed away peacefully at age 99 at the Pines at Glens Falls on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
She was born Aug. 14, 1920 in Connecticut, but lived her life on Haskell Avenue in the City of Glens Falls.
Elizabeth spent time working at General Electric until she opened her own beautician shop, Cut and Curl, in the 1970s. She was a good friend to her many customers from the Glens Falls area.
Liz was a faithful and active parishioner at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Glens Falls.
She was affectionately known as Aunt Lee to generations of her siblings’ children. Liz loved hosting afternoon tea with her many cousins and created many wonderful family memories. She will be deeply missed by all of her extended family.
She was predeceased by her parents, Felix and Mary (Guglielmo) Del Monaco; her sisters, Josephine Funicello and Ann Slevin; and her brothers, Mario Del Monaco and James Del Monaco.
She is survived by her sister, Julia (Richard) Davis; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and their children.
Family and friends are invited to call 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls.
Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk c/o 5 Parsonage Way, Attleboro, MA 02703.
Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.
