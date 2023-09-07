Oct. 21, 1963—July 28, 2023

LOWELL, MA—Elizabeth A. Brassel, always known as Beth, of Lowell, MA passed away peacefully on July 28, 2023, surrounded by family and friends. She was 59 years old. Private services were held in Tyngsborough, MA. Beth lived every day of her life to the fullest, and never took for granted the time she had in this world. The daughter of the late Barbara J. (Lynch) Brassel and the late Dr. Roger W. Brassel, Beth was born in Montreal, Quebec, Cannada, and grew up in Queensbury, NY. She attended Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy. She received a master’s degree from SUNY Buffalo in American Studies, and later, a master’s degree in library science from Simmons College, Boston, MA. While at SUNY, Beth was one of the editors for the inaugural issue of the journal Circles: Buffalo Women’s Journal of Law and Society, later renamed Buffalo Journal of Gender, Law and Society.

Growing up, and throughout her life, Beth was active and adventurous, especially enjoying running, skiing, swimming, hiking and backpacking and spending time in the mountains. After receiving her undergraduate degree, Beth joined the Jesuit Volunteer Corps and worked with the St. Ignatius community in Kalispell, Montana. In the late ‘80s and much of the ‘90s she lived in western Massachusetts, where she became part of a group of friends who would cook, travel and garden together, and celebrate birthdays and heartbreaks alike. Dogs were always part of the equation and there were many memorable adventures and hikes that would take place on a weekly basis. Beth was the consummate librarian, working first at Northeastern University in Boston and the Bedford Public Library in Bedford, MA, and then for eighteen years at the Pollard Memorial Library in Lowell, always dedicated to ensuring access to whatever information patrons needed. As the Young Adult librarian at the Pollard, Beth developed a number of programs to support youth in reading, writing, and interactive games including lively Dungeons and Dragons and interactive fiction groups, and just plain fun activities such as the “Totally Twisted Team Tongue Twister Tournament.” As her director at the Pollard put it, “She clearly loved what she did and loved the kids. And they loved her... She gave more than her all. Beth really made a difference in this world. It wasn’t just what she did but how she did it.”

After moving to Lowell, she took up rowing, reveling in her time on the water and the friendship of her rowing buddies. She enjoyed reading in all genres, and loved language, a passion she shared with her mother, a trained linguist. She was also interested in the history of gay and lesbian communities in Lowell, a project that meant a great deal to her involved interviews and archival work to reveal the lives and stories of patrons of gay bars that were the subject of police surveillance in the ‘60s. Due to a childhood cancer, Beth coped with gradual vision loss. In 2017 she began a partnership with her intrepid and devoted guide dog, Leila. Beth became an advocate for accessibility in her community, serving for several years as Chair of the Lowell Commission on Disability, and worked with a number of organizations advocating for accessibility and independence for all. Beth was kind, generous and empathic, qualities revealed by the many people of all ages, backgrounds and experiences whom she befriended over her life. She also had a sharp sense of humor that brought joy to her family, friends and especially the young people she worked with at the library. They became her friends and many came back to visit her for years after, joining her for programs or volunteering at the library.

In addition to her parents, Beth was predeceased by her older brother, Thomas Clark, MD, and is survived by her partner of nineteen years, Tatiana Schreiber of Pitney, Vermont; a sister, Kathleen (Kate) Brassel of Pepperell, MA; close friends whom she considered family, Debbie (Burt) Ames and Josephine Power; other close friends who came together to help provide care; loving aunts and uncles, Elizabeth L. Brassel of Spring, TX, Michael Brassel and his wife, Marjorie of Queensbury, NY, Anne Brassel of North Creek, NY, Mary Brassel Zack and her husband Richard of Forty Fort, PA, George Lynch and his wife, Catharine of Stamford, NY, and Dr. Robert Schwartz of Yorktown Heights, NY; nieces, nephews, and cousins in the Brassel and Lynch families; and countless beloved friends made and cherished throughout her life.

Donations in Beth’s memory may be sent to the Massachusetts General Hospital, Neuro-oncology Innovation Fund, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, Massachusetts 02114; or to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Rd, Yorktown Heights, New York 10598.