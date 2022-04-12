June 3, 1938—April 6, 2022

FORT EDWARD — Elison R. Gordon, Jr., passed away on April 6, 2022, at his home in Fort Edward, NY.

Elison was born on June 3, 1938, in Hamilton Square, NJ the son of the late Elison and Catharine (Hausser) Gordon. He was born on the family farm where he worked until he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He graduated from Hamilton High West High School in 1956 and served in the Navy for two years and the Naval Reserve for four years. He was a proud Navy veteran.

After his service he graduated from Rider College in 1962. He retired from the State of NJ where he was employed as the Chief of Audit Taxation Office.

His hobbies including woodworking and playing guitar. He was a very kind and caring man, always putting others’ needs before himself. He was a lifetime member of Hamilton Square Grange #79 and a devout Catholic. He and his wife Dorothy resided in Granville, NY for many years before moving to The Oaks in Fort Edward when she became ill.

Elison was predeceased by his parents, his beloved wife of 57 years Dorothy, a brother C. Alden Gordon, a brother-in-law Frank South, and two stepson-in-laws Tom Fox, Robert Zettlemoyer and stepdaughter Paulette Zettlemoyer. Survivors are his sister Carrie South of Shushan, NY; a nephew Douglas and his wife Joy Gordon; two great-nephews: Alex Rich and Arek Gordon; he is also survived by his stepchildren: John Filler (Pat), Frances Wiedman (Steven), Mary Fox.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 166 Broadway in Fort Edward, with the Rev. Thomas Babiuch presiding. He will be buried at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville with full military honors on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.

It was Elison’s wish that if you would like to honor him that instead of flowers, donations are to be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Edward, 166 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828 or to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital.

