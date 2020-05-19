× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Oct. 25, 1977 — May 14, 2020

CHESTERTOWN — Elise Swan Gates, 42, passed into the waiting arms of the lord on May 14, 2020. Elise was born Oct. 25, 1977, in Glens Falls to Robert E. Swan and Lynn (Kellett) Swan. Elise graduated from North Warren Central School in 1995. She continued her education at Adirondack Community College receiving a degree in marketing in 1998. After college, she pursued a career in management in retail sales.

Elise will be welcomed in heaven by Howard Barton Swan II (grandfather), Willard Kellett (grandfather), Donna Barnard (aunt), Susanne Murdock (aunt), Claudia Swan (aunt), Deborah Swan (aunt), and Howard Allen Swan (uncle).

Left behind to cherish her memory are her two sons: Logan and Nolan Gates along with their father Michael Gates of Diamond Point; her parents Robert and Lynn Swan of Chestertown; her brother, Eric Swan and wife Cortney (Anthony and Isabella) of Chestertown; her brother, Kyle Swan and fiancé Sarah (Jaxon and Amelia) of Chestertown; her companion Ronald Rising of Chestertown; her grandmothers: Marjorie Swan of Chestertown and Helene Kellett of Plattsburgh; her uncles: Peter Barnard of Florida, Robert Kellett (Katja) of Chazy Lake, David Swan (Mary) of Virginia and Richard Swan (Becky) of Thurman, as well as many cousins and friends.