Oct. 25, 1977 — May 14, 2020

CHESTERTOWN — Elise Swan Gates, 42, passed into the waiting arms of the lord on May 14, 2020. Elise was born Oct. 25, 1977, in Glens Falls to Robert E. Swan and Lynn (Kellett) Swan. Elise graduated from North Warren Central School in 1995. She continued her education at Adirondack Community College receiving a degree in marketing in 1998. After college, she pursued a career in management in retail sales.

Elise will be welcomed in heaven by Howard Barton Swan II (grandfather), Willard Kellett (grandfather), Donna Barnard (aunt), Susanne Murdock (aunt), Claudia Swan (aunt), Deborah Swan (aunt), and Howard Allen Swan (uncle).

Left behind to cherish her memory are her two sons: Logan and Nolan Gates along with their father Michael Gates of Diamond Point; her parents Robert and Lynn Swan of Chestertown; her brother, Eric Swan and wife Cortney (Anthony and Isabella) of Chestertown; her brother, Kyle Swan and fiancé Sarah (Jaxon and Amelia) of Chestertown; her companion Ronald Rising of Chestertown; her grandmothers: Marjorie Swan of Chestertown and Helene Kellett of Plattsburgh; her uncles: Peter Barnard of Florida, Robert Kellett (Katja) of Chazy Lake, David Swan (Mary) of Virginia and Richard Swan (Becky) of Thurman, as well as many cousins and friends.

Elise loved to be outdoors with family and friends, especially spending time at the family camp in Indian Lake. She enjoyed ATV riding, fishing, and hiking. Elise had a love for watching the New York Yankees and listening to music. She loved to travel and see the countryside, from driving around with no set destination, to her annual trips to Myrtle Beach and her love of Florida. Elise loved animals and had a special bond with her German Shepard, “Neko”. Elise had a great love for her family and friends and would always go above and beyond to ensure she would be there for them.

The family asks that you not morn her passing but celebrate her life. A private service will be held at the Chestertown Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY 12817

To plant a tree in memory of Elise Gates as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

