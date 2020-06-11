May 21, 1940 — June 9, 2020
OLMSTEDVILLE — Elise A. Epple 80 died Tuesday June 9, 2020 at her home following a long illness.
Born May 21, 1940 in Staten Island, she was the daughter of the late Alvin and Edith (Makey) West.
Elise was a retired postal employee at the Olmstedville Post Office. Her memberships included Minerva Baptist Church, Daughters of the American Revolution Jane McCrea Chapter, Daughters of Union Civil War Veterans, National Association of Retired Federal Employees, Richmond County Historical Society, Adirondack Tri-County Nursing Home Auxiliary, Minerva Historical Society, Sleeping Giants Senior Citizens, Minerva Hatirondackers, Merry Widows and National Association of Postmasters.
Besides her parents she is predeceased by her husband, Leon M. Epple. Survivors include three daughters, Janet (Alan ) Blake of New Jersey, Sally (Ed) King of Staten Island, Carol Anderson of Olmstedville; one step-daughter, Laura (Stephen) Barber of Rensselaer; one step-son, David Epple of Albany; one brother, Alan (Cheryl) West of Glens Falls; three grandsons, Ed King, Randy Blake and Evan Blake.
Due to the current pandemic graveside services at Federal Flats Cemetery are private.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Gillani, Elizabeth Reinhardt PA, Dr. Donovan, North Creek Health Center, Charles Wood Cancer Center, High Peaks Hospice and the Pharmacy Staff at North Creek Walgreens for the kindness and compassion you gave to Elise during her illness.
Memorials may be made to Minerva Fire and Rescue P.O. Box 924 Minerva, NY 12851 of High Peaks Hospice P.O. Box 205 Mineville, NY 12956.
Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY 12817.
