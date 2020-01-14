Elisabeth "Lee" Merrett
Elisabeth "Lee" Merrett

Elisabeth "Lee" Merrett

Oct. 25, 1935 — Jan. 12, 2019

QUEENSBURY and SCHROON LAKE — Elisabeth Merrett, 84, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Sunday Jan. 12, 2019.

She was born Oct. 25, 1935, daughter of George Sherman Graff and Virginia (Ackerley) Graff, formally named Elisabeth but soon called “Lisel” and later “Lee.”

Lee grew up in Manhattan, where she met her husband, Peter, and graduated from Barnard College. Her stories of a childhood, exploring the neighborhood of Inwood Park and the “yellow wall of forsythia,” will live on with her family and in her writing.

She and Peter settled and raised three children in Hasting-on-Hudson. Later, they moved to Tarrytown, then Mahopac, and eventually Queensbury, but most of all, they enjoyed spending time at their summer home in Schroon Lake, where Lee was always eager to take on the newest water sport, whether sailing, waterskiing, windsurfing, or jet-skiing.

Lee spent most of her career as a reading teacher at Irvington Middle School. After retiring, she found her passion in writing. She contributed pieces to several area publications, including The Post Star and Adirondack Life and was a founding member, contributor, and editor for The Apple Tree, the literary and art journal of the Academy for Lifelong Learning. She published two books, “Storied Landscapes” and “Water Reflections.”

Lee was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Peter G. Merrett; and one son, Gary Paul Merrett. She is survived by her sister, Ellen Graff of New York, New York; and three children, Valerie (Thomas) Renart of New York, New York, Geoffrey Merrett of North River, New York and Vivienne (Robert) Frederick of North Creek, New York. She is lovingly remembered by her seven grandchildren, Kerry Brush, Sam Fisk, Robert Frederick, Maggie Fisk, Sarah Fisk, Melissa Frederick and Daniel Fisk, and one great-grandchild, Quinn Cassant.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Home of the Good Shepherd, Malta and Community Hospice for the care and support they provided.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY 12817.

To plant a tree in memory of Elisabeth Merrett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

