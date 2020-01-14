Elisabeth "Lee" Merrett

Oct. 25, 1935 — Jan. 12, 2019

QUEENSBURY and SCHROON LAKE — Elisabeth Merrett, 84, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Sunday Jan. 12, 2019.

She was born Oct. 25, 1935, daughter of George Sherman Graff and Virginia (Ackerley) Graff, formally named Elisabeth but soon called “Lisel” and later “Lee.”

Lee grew up in Manhattan, where she met her husband, Peter, and graduated from Barnard College. Her stories of a childhood, exploring the neighborhood of Inwood Park and the “yellow wall of forsythia,” will live on with her family and in her writing.

She and Peter settled and raised three children in Hasting-on-Hudson. Later, they moved to Tarrytown, then Mahopac, and eventually Queensbury, but most of all, they enjoyed spending time at their summer home in Schroon Lake, where Lee was always eager to take on the newest water sport, whether sailing, waterskiing, windsurfing, or jet-skiing.