Elena Negri

Elena moved to the village of Sartori in Italy with her family in 1939. During World War II, she lost her beloved brother, René. It was also during the war that she caught the eye of a handsome, young Partigiano. She married Giovanni Negri on Aug. 23, 1946 and they had three children. The family moved to Manhattan in 1961 and then settled in the Bronx where she raised her family. In 1990, Elena and Giovanni moved once more to Newburgh. There she sewed, knit, cooked, and continued to be the backbone of her growing family. Their home was the scene of many wonderful family gatherings.