Sept. 7, 1925 — March 14, 2020

BRONX and NEWBURGH — Elena Negri, formerly of the Bronx and Newburgh, passed away at home in Queensbury on March 14, 2020.

Born Hélène Marie Adele Sartori on Sept. 7, 1925 in Paris, France to the late Marianna Tiramani and Luigi Sartori.

Elena moved to the village of Sartori in Italy with her family in 1939. During World War II, she lost her beloved brother, René. It was also during the war that she caught the eye of a handsome, young Partigiano. She married Giovanni Negri on Aug. 23, 1946 and they had three children. The family moved to Manhattan in 1961 and then settled in the Bronx where she raised her family. In 1990, Elena and Giovanni moved once more to Newburgh. There she sewed, knit, cooked, and continued to be the backbone of her growing family. Their home was the scene of many wonderful family gatherings.

Elena was predeceased by her parents, Marianna and Luigi; her brother, René; her sisters, Maria Sartori and Giuseppina Gennari; and her daughter-in-law, Patricia Negri. She was also predeceased by her cherished husband, Giovanni Negri.

Elena is survived by her three children, Luigi Negri (Ivelisse), Caterina Negri (David), and Franco Negri (Sharon); her six grandchildren, John Carl Negri, Lisa Marino (David), Tanya Negri, Cristina Kirkpatrick (Brendon), Marisa Negri, and Nicole Negri; six great-grandchildren, Alexandria Negri, Giuliana and John Marino, Wallace, Harrison, and Bradley Kirkpatrick; former daughter-in-law, Karen Negri; and many nieces and nephews in the United States and Italy, as well as many friends.

The family would also like to thank the many doctors, nurses and aides who helped to take care of Elena in Newburgh and Queensbury, including High Peaks Hospice, especially Holly and Patty, Kristine from Caregiver Support, and Janine from Nearcare.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. A memorial and burial will follow at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY.

To plant a tree in memory of Elena Negri as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

