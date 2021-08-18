Eleanora Cutignola

July 15, 1930—Aug. 14, 2021

WEST HARRISON/LAKE GEORGE — Eleanora (Lirzer) Cutignola, 91, of West Harrison, NY and Lake George passed away on Saturday morning August 14, 2021.

Eleanora was born on July 15, 1930 in Tarrytown, NY and was the daughter of the late Alois and Agnes (Henning) Lirzer, immigrants from Austria and Germany who lived in Valhalla, NY.

Ellie was passionate about social justice and was an activist for many issues ranging from the environment to anti-apartheid, and women’s equality. She and her friends and colleagues at WESPAC (The Westchester People’s Action Coalition) attended many protests, raised public awareness, and helped bring about important changes in the world. Ellie was a strong and courageous woman — a force to be reckoned with — who cared deeply for others.

She loved nature and filled her healthy days with long walks in the woods. She was an avid amateur mycologist and often collected mushrooms and other wild foods for her family to enjoy. She cared about wild animals and worked against habitat loss and for species preservation.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Thomas John Cutignola and son, Thomas Cutignola, Jr.