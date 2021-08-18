Eleanora Cutignola

July 15, 1930—Aug. 14, 2021
WEST HARRISON/LAKE GEORGE — Eleanora (Lirzer) Cutignola, 91, of West Harrison, NY and Lake George passed away on Saturday morning August 14, 2021.
Eleanora was born on July 15, 1930 in Tarrytown, NY and was the daughter of the late Alois and Agnes (Henning) Lirzer, immigrants from Austria and Germany who lived in Valhalla, NY.
Ellie was passionate about social justice and was an activist for many issues ranging from the environment to anti-apartheid, and women’s equality. She and her friends and colleagues at WESPAC (The Westchester People’s Action Coalition) attended many protests, raised public awareness, and helped bring about important changes in the world. Ellie was a strong and courageous woman — a force to be reckoned with — who cared deeply for others.
She loved nature and filled her healthy days with long walks in the woods. She was an avid amateur mycologist and often collected mushrooms and other wild foods for her family to enjoy. She cared about wild animals and worked against habitat loss and for species preservation.
Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Thomas John Cutignola and son, Thomas Cutignola, Jr.
Eleanora died peacefully at the Eddy Memorial Home in Troy, NY where she was cared for with compassion and great respect by a team of nurses led by Denise Riley, R.N.
She is survived by her two daughters: Patricia Cutignola of Queensbury and Laura Kelley of Sykesville, MD. Ellie instilled in her daughter’s strength to navigate the challenges of the world, the steadfastness to endure its difficulties, and the curiosity to seek and appreciate its beauty. She also has two grandchildren: Miranda and Liam Kelley.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury.
Calling hours will be held from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY.
An online memorial has been set up to remember Eleanora at https://www.forevermissed.com/elinore-lirzer-cutignola/about.
Donations to the World Wildlife Fund are appreciated. https://www.worldwildlife.org/initiatives.
