 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eleanor V. Lewandowski
0 entries

Eleanor V. Lewandowski

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Eleanor V. Lewandowski

Sept. 13, 1926—Oct. 8, 2021

LAKE LUZERNE — Eleanor V. Lewandowski of Sylvan Rd., Lake Luzerne, received her wings on Friday morning, October 8, 2021.

Born on September 13, 1926, in Schenectady, NY she was the daughter of Harvey and Florence (Seigler) Sleeter. Eleanor was a graduate of Nott Terrace High School.

Eleanor married Adam “Babe” Lewandowski on January 19, 1947, in Schenectady. They moved to Lake Luzerne in 1976 after vacationing there since 1954. Adam “Babe” died on December 7, 1997, following 52 years of marriage. What Eleanor enjoyed the most was her family, friends and her dogs.

For many years she was a member of River Valley Barbershop Chorus and the Southern River Valley Chapter of the Sweet Adelines and sang bass with her quartet the Key Tones. They placed 7th in International Competition. She belonged to several bowling leagues and was a member of the South Glens Falls Seniors and Lake Luzerne Senior Citizens. Over the years she always worked in places to help people, from her early 20’s in retail and to teacher aide working with handicapped children, finishing up in her 70’s she was a bus monitor for handicapped children for Hadley Luzerne Central School, retired in 2000.

She was predeceased by a son, David Lewandowski, who passed away at the age of 20 months.

Survivors include one daughter, Carol (Richard) Brake of Corinth; one son, Paul (Pat) Lewandowski of Lake Luzerne; grandchildren: Lori Francese, Richard (Tammy) Brake, Jr., Rebecca Brake, Amy Brake, Paul (Carla) Lewandowski II, Kimberly (Todd) Woodcock, great-grandchildren: Zachary (Jessica);Tyler, Richard, Sara (Chris), Francesca, Connor, Mason, Jackson; great-great-granddaughter, Blake Patten. Very special people that were in Eleanor’s life are ladies she sang with, plus a very good friend, Peggy Guarino and niece, Lynn Townsend.

I would like to thank my wife Pat and Anissa Tubbs for the great care they gave my mother. Last but not least all her family that helped and Dawn and Edward Keyrouze, her doctors and Hospice in her final days.

A party which Eleanor wanted will be in the spring for all those who knew her. This will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Rockwell Falls Ambulance Service, High Peaks Hospice or to MS Research.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhoes.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Are you saving enough for retirement?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News