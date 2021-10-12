Eleanor V. Lewandowski

Eleanor married Adam “Babe” Lewandowski on January 19, 1947, in Schenectady. They moved to Lake Luzerne in 1976 after vacationing there since 1954. Adam “Babe” died on December 7, 1997, following 52 years of marriage. What Eleanor enjoyed the most was her family, friends and her dogs.

For many years she was a member of River Valley Barbershop Chorus and the Southern River Valley Chapter of the Sweet Adelines and sang bass with her quartet the Key Tones. They placed 7th in International Competition. She belonged to several bowling leagues and was a member of the South Glens Falls Seniors and Lake Luzerne Senior Citizens. Over the years she always worked in places to help people, from her early 20’s in retail and to teacher aide working with handicapped children, finishing up in her 70’s she was a bus monitor for handicapped children for Hadley Luzerne Central School, retired in 2000.