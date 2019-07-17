September 24, 1923 — July 14, 2019 BACON HILL — Eleanor Thomas, 95, a lifelong resident of Bacon Hill, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 14, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Born Sept. 24, 1923 at the family home on Sherman Lane in the Town of Northumberland, she was the daughter of the late William and Alice Hagadorn Sherman.
Eleanor and her late husband, Jared F. Thomas Jr., started Thomas Poultry Farm in Bacon Hill in 1948. She was actively running the farm with her family well into her late 80s.
She was the oldest member of the Bacon Hill Reformed Church, was a member of the church choir, the Ecumenical choir, Schuylerville Senior Citizens, Red Hat Society and was a past member of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed fishing, camping, bowling, playing cards, Mahjong and senior trips.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Jared F. Thomas Jr. in 1994, she was predeceased by two sons, Sherman E. Thomas and Jared F. Thomas III; and her brother and sister-in-law, William A. and Eilleen B. Sherman.
Survivors include her children, Carol T. (Burton) Baker, Ruth E. (James Jr.) Pettis, Barbara A. (Charles) Hanehan and Brian A. (Jennifer) Thomas; daughter-in-law, Anna “Chick” Thomas Barber (Tom); 17 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Bacon Hill Reformed Church. Burial will follow in the Gansevoort Cemetery.
Friends may call on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville.
Memorials can be made in her memory to the Bacon Hill Reformed Church, 560 Route 32N, Schuylerville, NY 12871.
Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
