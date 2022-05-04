Jan. 31, 1929—April 29, 2022

MOREAU/GREENWICH — Eleanor Staats, 93, formerly of Greenwich and more recently a resident of the Home of The Good Shepherd, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Born on January 31, 1929, in Jamaica, Queens, she was the only child of the late Henry and Thelma (Huested) Peterson.

While living in Queens, she married Edward “Crazy Ed” Staats on September 21, 1957. Ed passed away on August 30, 2021, after 63 years of marriage. They shared a wonderful life together as soulmates, rarely spending time apart. You could not speak of Eleanor without mentioning Ed. One of their favorite adventures was traveling to Florida where they enjoyed the warm sunshine.

While living in New York City, Eleanor worked as a bookkeeper and later as a teller, at the Bank of Manhattan. After her husband’s retirement from Wall Street, Eleanor and Ed moved to this area.

While living upstate, they made many wonderful friends and many warm memories to remember.

Eleanor was blessed with family members and friends who were so kind and always took time out of their busy lives to care for her and Ed.

The day before Eleanor passed, she said to Dr. Tom, “I went to heaven, it was beautiful.” God bless Eleanor, who is now with her beloved, Ed.

Eleanor will be missed by her brother-in-law, Donald Staats and his wife, Marge; as well as several nieces and nephews, especially her nephew, Michael Smith; her longtime friends: Carol O’Kane of OH and Dr. Thomas Quaresima and his wife, Barb of Queensbury; and those that took wonderful care of Eleanor: Peggy, Shelly and Whitey.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Glens Falls Cemetery on Bay Street, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Eleanor’s family suggests that memorial donations in her memory be made to the charity of one’s choice.

