Eleanor Sharlot (Goodspeed) Mead
July 24, 1929—Nov. 15, 2022
RUTLAND, VT — Eleanor S. Mead, age 93, passed away on Nov. 15, 2022 at the Pines in Rutland.
She was born in Wells, VT, on July 24, 1929 the daughter of Floyd and Hazel (Pratt) Goodspeed.
After graduating high school, she joined the workforce. She worked at Wilson’s Department Store in Granville. She retired from Evergreen Bank, now known as TD Bank, on Aug. 1, 1991.
She was predeceased by her parents, a brother Richard Goodspeed (in 2004), and a sister Barbara Goodspeed (in 2011).
She is survived by her niece and husband, Sandy and Randy Peck, Copenhagen, NY; two great-nieces and their husbands; Andi and Stephen Rose, Watertown, NY, and Amanda and Shawn Kolano, Whitesboro, NY; and a great-great-niece, Madison Kolano.
She was a member and former treasurer of St. David’s Angelican Church.
Burial will be on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Wells Village Cemetery, Wells, VT.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.