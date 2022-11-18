Eleanor Sharlot (Goodspeed) Mead

July 24, 1929—Nov. 15, 2022

RUTLAND, VT — Eleanor S. Mead, age 93, passed away on Nov. 15, 2022 at the Pines in Rutland.

She was born in Wells, VT, on July 24, 1929 the daughter of Floyd and Hazel (Pratt) Goodspeed.

After graduating high school, she joined the workforce. She worked at Wilson’s Department Store in Granville. She retired from Evergreen Bank, now known as TD Bank, on Aug. 1, 1991.

She was predeceased by her parents, a brother Richard Goodspeed (in 2004), and a sister Barbara Goodspeed (in 2011).

She is survived by her niece and husband, Sandy and Randy Peck, Copenhagen, NY; two great-nieces and their husbands; Andi and Stephen Rose, Watertown, NY, and Amanda and Shawn Kolano, Whitesboro, NY; and a great-great-niece, Madison Kolano.

She was a member and former treasurer of St. David’s Angelican Church.

Burial will be on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Wells Village Cemetery, Wells, VT.

